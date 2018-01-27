Hour-by-hour: timing the weekend rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will begin to spread showers across the Commonwealth Saturday night. Rainfall coverage and intensity will pick up towards daybreak Sunday, and we'll see occasional rain throughout the day.

Computer model rainfall for Richmond ranges anywhere from one-quarter inch to well over one inch. An average of many different model runs works out to about two-thirds of an inch.

Here is one model's rainfall forecast, ending early Monday afternoon. Heavier amounts will occur across southeastern Virginia. Although rain on a weekend is not ideal, we really do need the rain. Rainfall deficits over the past few months have put parts of the Commonwealth into drought status.

A disturbance will cause some scattered showers Monday afternoon. It may be cold enough in western Virginia for some mixed precipitation late in the day.

Another disturbance will bring the chance of some light snow or mixed precipitation Tuesday morning.

As of now, it doesn't look like it will amount to much, but there may be enough light snow to accumulate a coating to under an inch. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will jump above freezing.

We will see dry weather Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm will bring rain on Friday, and that could end as some snow heading into Friday night. We will be dry Saturday before another chance of some showers Sunday.

