Video shows adorable seal sunbathing in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, NC — An adorable seal was caught sunbathing by Kitty Hawk-based photographer Cory Godwin in Nags Head earlier this week.

“I stumbled upon my spirit animal this morning in Nags Head enjoying the sunshine and lounging in the surf,” Godwin wrote on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 22.

Godwin said the sighting is “pretty rare” and that he was only seen them in the winter months.

“But I’ve heard of a several already this year already,” Godwin wrote. “Maybe they are happening more frequently.”

According to the National Marine Life Center, seals periodically come out of the water to rest on the beach. This is normal and, in fact, necessary for seals.

There are signs in the area reminding people not to touch, feed or approach the seals.