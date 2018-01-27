Father-to-be killed on Southside remembered as sweet man who loved kids

RICHMOND — Loved ones gathered Saturday afternoon to remember a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this month on Richmond’s Southside.

Aaron Cosby’s family said that instead of planning a baby shower, they are left planning a funeral. Aaron was getting ready to welcome a baby boy when he was gunned down January 20 on Gray Birch Drive.

Saturday’s vigil took place at Jefferson Park where family and friends gathered to remember Cosby as a loving and caring person.

His girlfriend, Devona Henderson, told WTVR CBS 6 that she and Cosby were looking forward to welcoming their first child this April.

“He was special to me, he did everything for me,” Devona Henderson said. “He was very sweet, loved kids and [was] looking forward to having our own family.”

As for his mother, Mary Cosby, is heartbroken and cannot bear with the pain of losing a son.

“I was in a million pieces,” Mary Cosby said. “It’s just one of them feelings I don’t want anyone to feel.”

Now as the family plans for Cosby’s funeral they hope justice is served.

“I hope that they, everyone that was involved gets punished,” Mary Cosby said. “I don’t want anyone else to be shot down like an animal like my son was shot down. He did not deserve that.”

Investigators have not announced any arrests in the case and no suspect description has been released. But police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for Stephany Holguin’s complete report on this story.