Weekend Events: Artifacts Roadshow, ACEing Autism, A Tribute to MLK, Jr

RICHMOND, Va. —

The Virginia War Memorial’s Artifacts Roadshow

Whether it’s an old uniform, cap or helmet; a box of medals and ribbons; a flag; a sword; or a canteen – every piece of military memorabilia has a unique story, what’s yours? There’s an opportunity to learn more about a military-related and get a free expert review at the annual Artifacts Roadshow, Saturday, January 27 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith and noted military memorabilia experts Robert House and Warren Shindle will be on hand in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center to personally review and offer their insights on the origin and history of military items from any era – from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam to today’s Global War on Terrorism. Admission to the Artifacts Roadshow is free as are the reviews. Donations to the non-profit Virginia War Memorial Foundation are appreciated. The Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street. For more information visit http://www.vawarmemorial.org or www.facebook/virginiawarmemorial

ACEing Autism is a national non-profit organization that brings recreational tennis programs to children on the autism spectrum. Virginia’s 2nd ACEing Autism program will launch in Richmond at the U-Turn Sports Performance Academy Sunday, 2101 Maywill Street, Richmond, http://www.u-turn.org/. (804)358-2775 January 28 at 3 pm. ACEing Autism is partnering with Commonwealth Autism to reach families throughout Richmond and Central Virginia. ACEing Autism is an “inclusive” tennis program that is designed for and primarily serves children and families with Autism. There is a $100 fee for the entire 6-week program and the specially designed tennis clinic will be offered every Sunday, January 28 through March 4, 2018. Court time is scheduled from 3-4:00pm for children of all ages. For more information visit http://aceingautism.org/locations/richmond-va/ or call 804-644-2357. Or visit https://www.facebook.com/Aceingautism/

Virginia Home Show Presented by Trane | January 27-28 with more than 150 home improvement experts available for attendees to meet and greet. Vendors will represent every aspect of home improvement, including remodeling, kitchen and bath, décor, flooring, landscaping, Tiny Home Village, Pub Shed, Homegrown Virginia marketplace, Hero Day, and HERO DAY is Sunday, January 28 — All active and retired military, fire, and police personnel receive free admission with valid ID. Saturday, January 27, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, January 28, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. For more details at vahomeshow.com.

Experience Joel’s music with the Richmond Symphony and Michael Cavanaugh for The Music of Billy Joel on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00pm at the Dominion Energy Center. Michael was handpicked by Mr. Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin’ Out! He received both a Tony and Grammy nomination in the lead role.

Altria Masterworks Concert – Remember 1968: A Tribute to MLK, Jr. February 3rd and 4th at the Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center. Saturday, February 3rd at 8pm, with narrations by Mayor Levar Stoney, and on Sunday, February 4th at 3pm we will have Kelli Lemon (Coffee with Strangers RVA) and Gary L. Flowers (The Gary Flowers Show) Music Director Steven Smith will lead the Richmond Symphony in Remembering 1968: A Tribute to MLK, Jr. featuring prominent guest soloists and a combined choir of voices from the Richmond Symphony Chorus and members of university choirs from across Virginia. The program will be held on Saturday, February 3rd at 8pm and Sunday, February 4th at 3pm in the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now, visit www.richmondsymphony.com for more details.

Everyone loves chocolate and you can get your fill at Richmond’s favorite chocolate-filled fundraiser, Family Lifeline’s 13th annual CHOCOHOLIC. The event will be at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Wednesday, February 7th from 7-10 p.m. Proceeds from the event support the nonprofit’s work to provide families with the tools and resources needed to create a better future for themselves and their community. On hand local chocolatiers, bakeries and specialty shops will be giving Richmonders the opportunity to sample dozens upon dozens of chocolates and desserts. Admission includes entry, entertainment, food, and drinks. For tickets and more information visit www.501auctions.com/CHOCOHOLIC/ or call (804) 249-5424. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is located at 200 North Boulevard, Richmond Va. 23220. Parking for the event is plentiful in the Museum’s parking deck and on the street. For more information, click here, http://vmfa.museum/visit/directions/.