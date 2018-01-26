WWII artillery shell found in Chesterfield yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police were called to a Chesterfield neighborhood to remove a military ordinance Friday morning.

The unexploded World War II artillery shell was found in a yard in the 12000 block of Escada Drive arpund 10:30 a.m.

"The ordinance was collected by U.S. Army EOD soldiers with the assistance of the Virginia State Police," officials said.

Officials said that after a brief evacuation, the ordinance was removed and disposed of without incident.

