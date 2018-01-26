The Good Feet Store can help relieve your foot and back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Jonathan Cotten, from The Good Feet Store, and trainer and former University of Virginia, all ACC basketball standout, Harold Deane stopped by the studio. Deane was a four-year starter for the Cavaliers from 1994-1997. He helped lead the Cavaliers to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his career and a 73-50 overall record. Deane was also a defensive standout during his career, being named the 1996-97 “Velcro Man” by ESPN commentator Dick Vitale as the top defensive player in the nation. After experiencing pain resulting from years of intense activity on the basketball court, Harold came into The Good Feet Store looking for relief. Deane was amazed when he first tried Good Feet arch supports to see how comfortable they really were.

The Good Feet Store is located at 11573 W. Broad St in Short Pump. For more information you can call 804-364-3338 or visit http://www.goodfeet.com/Richmond.

You can also connect with them on Facebook at 'GoodFeetRichmond'.

{THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE}