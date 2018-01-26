Stay RVA seeks volunteers for school projects this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stay RVA is an organization that truly wants to see Richmond schools thrive. On Saturday they are hosting three community projects at three city schools -- the Blackwell Community Center, Thomas Jefferson High School and John Marshall High School.

The projects all start at 9 a.m.

At Blackwell Community Center, students and volunteers will paint an inspirational mural on the back wall of the center.

At Thomas Jefferson High School, volunteers will paint and beautify two staff bathrooms.

At John Marshall High School, students and volunteers will paint a lounge where teachers and staff can enjoy an uplifting environment.

Support RVA believes in investing in our youth and Richmond public schools, by connecting students and staff together with people in the community.

Click here for more information.