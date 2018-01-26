RVA Fit Foodie’s Detox Smoothie

RICHMOND, Va – Get your day off to a healthy start with a detox smoothie! Austin Kitchen the “RVA Fit Foodie” joined Greg and Jessica to show them how to blend up some breakfast that tastes as good as it makes you feel!

www.rvafitfoodie.com

Ingredients (makes 1 smoothie):

1c frozen spinach

1/2c frozen blueberries

2 tbs flaxseed

2 tbs coconut flakes

1 tbs peanut butter or almond butter

1/2 tbs cinnamon

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1c coconut or almond milk

Directions:

Add everything to a blender and blend on high until smooth. Enjoy!​