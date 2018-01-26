Puppy Love

RICHMOND, Va – Kaicee Robertson and Elizabeth Thomas from the Richmond Animal League brought“Travis” the cute 2-month old puppy into the studio today to talk about their annual, “ Sugar and Spice” Cocktail Party & Silent Auction. The event will feature more than 100 canvases of artwork from adults and students up for auction to benefit the Richmond Animal League. The “Small Art with Big Heart” preview is Sun., Feb. 4th at Noon at Crossroads Art Center. The “Sugar and Spice” event is Sat., Feb. 24th @ 6pm at Willow Oaks Country Club.

To find out more about adopting Travis or another animal or to see the canvases go tohttp://www.ral.org