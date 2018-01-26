Newport News pizza driver robbed, shot in chest after delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are looking for the man who shot a pizza delivery driver, reports WTKR.

“I thought he was joking at the time but it turned serious when he passed out in my living room,” Staton said.

According to police the call came in around 11:15 am saying a man has been shot multiple times.

Ryan Staton says he and his friend were just about to eat their pizza when they heard an unexpected knock at the door.

"I signed the receipt, closed the door and a couple seconds later he returned to the door and he told me he had been shot," said Staton.

Staton and his friend brought the man inside and called police.

Staton says the dispatcher told him to apply pressure to his wounds, while he did he asked him what happened.

“He told me someone has ran up to him and demanded money from him and shot him within a couple of seconds,“ Staton said.

Staton said he paid with a card so he is unsure if the man got away with any money.

According to police the driver was shot once in his chest and once in his back, and as of Friday afternoon, was in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Now police are searching to find the person responsible.

“The only suspect information we have at this time that is just preliminary is that it is a black male with a tattoo on the right side of his face and wearing black jeans," Maynard said.