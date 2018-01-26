Mandatory water restrictions in effect in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — After multiple water line breaks in Petersburg, officials issued mandatory water restrictions Friday afternoon.

“Public Utilities Crews are currently responding and are expected to work through the evening to repair the breaks,” officials said in a news release.

Officials said customers should restrict water usage to only purposes that “maintain the public health, safety and welfare of human and animal life.”

Accordingly, do not use water for landscaping, car washing or things like filling swimming pools.

The restriction is in effect for at least the next 24 hours or until crews can repair the water lines.

Officials will provide an update once the restriction is lifted.

This comes after several water main breaks in the city promoted boil water advisories across the city earlier this month.