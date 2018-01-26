High school student arrested after drugs, knife found in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield high school student is facing charges after police said they found a knife and drugs in his car in the school parking lot Friday.

Police said they received a tip that 18-year-old Jack Endrich was selling drugs out of his car at Cosby High School.

Officials said the school's student resource officer was bringing Endrich to his car when the student took off and ran into the woods. The officer gave chase, Endrich came out of the woods and was detained and taken to the car.

When officers searched the teen's car, police said they found marijuana and a knife with a four-inch blade.

Endrich was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of marijuana and obstruction.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.