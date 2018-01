Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a pickup truck parked in a grocery store parking lot in Dinwiddie County Friday evening.

Crime Insider sources said a 73-year-old man's body was discovered inside his truck in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Westgate Drive.

Additionally, those sources said foul play is not suspected.

