2 arrested in fatal shooting of young Hopewell father

HOPEWELL, Va. – Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a young Hopewell father.

Investigators say the pair are not charged with murder, but in connection to the death of 24-year-old Danzell Lamont Gholson.

Makcaina Abbey, 22, of Petersburg, was arrested Tuesday by detectives and charged with principal after the fact of someone committing a felony.

Koran Deonte Turner, 20 of Petersburg, was arrested Wednesday without incident by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on felony charges of use of firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle to cause injury or death and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

“These two individuals, we’ve associated that there’s a connection to his death. So, we’ve arrested them, based on the evidence we have at this time,” said Lt. Paul Intravia.

Gholson was shot to death in broad daylight at the Davisville apartments Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:56 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Davisville Place after a report of multiple shots being fired in the housing complex.

When officers arrived on scene, they located Gholson, who had died from a gunshot wound.

“There was a large amount of gunfire out there based on the evidence we recovered,” said Intravia.

Police say they recovered nearly two dozen shell casings.

“There were multiple, in excess of five or more, that were actively involved in this shooting,” added Intravia.

Gholson has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Hopewell Police continue to investigate the homicide.

A vigil for Gholson will be held Saturday, January 27 at the location where he was killed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of the shooting or have any information to provide regarding the homicide, contact Lead Detective David Hirn at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.