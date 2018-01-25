Woman found dead inside her Tappahanock home

TAPPAHANOCK, Va. – A death investigation is underway in Tappahanock after a woman was found dead inside her home Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for an unresponsive female at her home at 65 Davis Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old woman in the bedroom. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are calling the woman’s death suspicious. Her name has not been released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Police interviewed a male suspect in connection to the death. He was detained and released.

The woman has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Richmond.

