Meet Olympic gold medalist Christie Pearce Rampone at RVA Health Expo

Posted 3:48 pm, January 25, 2018, by , Updated at 04:08PM, January 25, 2018

Enter now for your chance to meet three-time Olympic gold medalist two-time Women’s World Cup winner Christie Pearce Rampone at Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The winner will also receive:

  • Autographed Adidas Ball
  • Autographed USA Women’s Jersey
  • Autographed photo
  • Selfie with Christie
  • Photo with Christie

Just comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win!

Good luck! We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Facebook and WTVR.com on Wednesday!

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.