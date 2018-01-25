Meet Olympic gold medalist Christie Pearce Rampone at RVA Health Expo

Enter now for your chance to meet three-time Olympic gold medalist two-time Women’s World Cup winner Christie Pearce Rampone at Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
The winner will also receive:
- Autographed Adidas Ball
- Autographed USA Women’s Jersey
- Autographed photo
- Selfie with Christie
- Photo with Christie
Just comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win!
Good luck! We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Facebook and WTVR.com on Wednesday!
