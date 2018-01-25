TRAFFIC: Crash closes lanes I-95 south near Bells Rd.

Man fighting for his life in Southside shooting

Posted 5:26 am, January 25, 2018, by , Updated at 07:08AM, January 25, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is fighting for his life Thursday morning after he was shot on Richmond’s Southside.

Police responded to the 400 block of Westover Hills Blvd at about 2:45 a.m.

Officers found the victim with multiple gun shot wounds.

Medics transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.