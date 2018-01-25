× Man fighting for his life in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is fighting for his life Thursday morning after he was shot on Richmond’s Southside.

Police responded to the 400 block of Westover Hills Blvd at about 2:45 a.m.

Officers found the victim with multiple gun shot wounds.

Medics transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.