Community rallying behind family of mom killed after being hit by falling tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The community is showing support for the family of a Chesterfield mother who was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a falling tree in her driveway.

Susan E. Darnell, 38, went into cardiac arrest after being struck by the tree. She was transported to Chippenham hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 8400 block of Bayfield Drive, near Powhite Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike.

Darnell’s teenage daughter witnessed the tragic incident, Crime Insider sources indicated.

The 38-year-old was survived by her husband and two children, Savannah and Dylan Darnell.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Darnell family pay for funeral expenses.

“As you can imagine, we are all struggling to comprehend this tragic accident. The grief is unbearable, and our hearts are broken,” Darnell’s sister wrote.

Susan Darnell was also described as having a “heart of gold and a contagious smile.”

“Please consider helping our family in this time of need. Any donations would be extremely helpful. All donations will go towards medical, funeral, and cremation costs and any remaining donations will go towards the needs of both children,” the post continued.