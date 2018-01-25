Score a Touchdown with this Sweet Treat

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne from Big Herm’s Kitchen showed us a sweet spin on a Super Bowl staple. She showed us how to personalize her cookie pizza with the colors of your favorite team. You can visit Leanne at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Sweet Leanne’s Super Bowl Sweet Pizza

Ingredients:

Favorite Sugar Cookie Recipe (cooked into shape and cooled)

8- oz cream cheese (softened)

⅓ – cup sugar

¼ – tsp vanilla

¼ – tsp lemon

Silver dust sprinkles (or color of your team)

2- kiwi (peeled and sliced)

1- cup strawberries (sliced)

1- cup blueberries

1- cup blackberries

Directions:

In small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, lemon and vanilla with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy.

Spread mixture over cooled cookie.

Dust with sprinkles

Arrange fruit over cream cheese.

Refrigerate 1-2 hours.

Cut into wedges or squares.