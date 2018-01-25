Richmond SPCA named one of the ’30 Best Animal Shelters that Make America Proud’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond SPCA has been named one of the best animal shelters in the county.

The honor was bestowed on the shelter by Top Dog Tips, a website that helps dog owners make informed decisions about their pets based on advice from their experts.

The website named the Richmond SPCA one of the “30 Best Animal Shelters that Make America Proud.”

Top Dog Tips touted the work of Richmond SPCA and other top shelters that go above and beyond for their mission. The goal of the list was to give the shelters the recognition they deserve for their “outstanding work.”

Here’s what the site wrote about the Richmond SPCA:

"Last on our list, but not anywhere else, the Richmond SPCA is a leader among the no-kill, non-profit humane shelters in the U.S.

Saving thousands of lives every year and taking care of several hundred animals each day, the Richmond SPCA excels at everything an animal shelter should – rehabilitation, veterinary care, adoption, sterilization, as well as educating the community and its future pet-owners on how to best take care of their furry friends."

In a Facebook post, the shelter said they are grateful and proud to be included on the list:

“Your support and friendship have helped distinguish our humane center as one of the finest in the country, and we thank YOU.”