RICHMOND, Va – A man is fighting for his life Thursday morning after he was shot on Richmond’s Southside.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of Westover Hills Blvd around 2:45 a.m.

Officers found the victim with multiple gun shot wounds. Medics transported him to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for suspects. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000