ILLEGALThursday with Big Herm!

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville energized the kitchen on this “Illegal Thursday” with his Stuffed Avocado Shrimp and drinks. Jess and Greg joined Big Herm in the kitchen and learned how to make this tasty dish.

Big Herm’s Stuffed Avocado Shrimp

Ingredients:

2 avocados, pitted

2 tbsp. olive oil

1/2 lb. shrimp (tails off and chopped)

1/4 c. red onion (chopped)

1/2 c. corn (frozen or canned)

1 c. cherry tomatoes (cut in half)

1/4 c. Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cilantro (chopped)

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil.

Add shrimp, corn and onions cook, 3-5 minutes. Until shrimp is fully cooked

Scoop out avocados, leaving a small border.

Dice avocado and place in large bowl.

Add into the bowl shrimp, tomatoes, greek yogurt, lemon juice and cilantro.

Divide salad among 4 avocado halves.