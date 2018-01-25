× Topgolf plan gets thumbs up from Henrico; land sale imminent

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County on Wednesday gave another stamp of approval for a multi-story golf and entertainment venue planned just west of Scott’s Addition.

The county planning commission unanimously approved the plan of development for a Topgolf driving range facility to eventually rise on 14 acres at 2308 Westwood Ave.

It will be the first Richmond-area location for the rapidly expanding, Texas-based company, which operates three locations in Virginia.

Topgolf is under contract to purchase the land, which is owned by a partnership between local developers Fountainhead Properties and Rebkee Co. That group paid $6.5 million for the property in a September deal that also included the 220,000-square-foot Sears Outlet and distribution complex and its surrounding 12 acres at 4100 Tomlynn St.

The project must next go before the county board of supervisors for final approval of a provisional use permit to allow two dozen poles and netting onsite.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.