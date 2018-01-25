× Fredericksburg heroin dealer convicted on federal drug charges

RICHMOND, Va. – A Fredericksburg man has been convicted on federal drug charges Thursday as a part of a conspiracy to sell heroin in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County areas.

Dustin Washington, 35, was found guilty on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Washington sold fentanyl, a more potent, synthetic form of heroin, at least three times, including twice to an undercover officer, according to court records and evidence presented at trial.

Investigators also used a confidential source to make approximately 12 controlled purchases of heroin from Washington in 2016.

During the purchases, audio recording revealed that Washington used other members of the conspiracy to provide him heroin to sell.

After executing a search on Washington’s vehicle, law enforcement discovered an AR-15 rifle in the trunk.

Over four years of the conspiracy, Washington and co-conspirators distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin, according to prosecutors.

Washington faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge.

He will be sentenced on May 4, 2018.