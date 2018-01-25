× Chesterfield student accused of bringing pocket knife to school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A student at Robious Middle School is facing charges after police say he brought a pocket knife to school Wednesday, January 24.

It was reported that a 14-year-old boy was found to be in possession of a folding knife with a roughly 3.25-inch blade, police said.

The incident happened at 1:15 p.m., according to a police report.

No one was threatened or injured during the incident.

An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for possession of a weapon on school property and asked that a juvenile petition be issued.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face that charge. The name of the student has not been released because of his age.