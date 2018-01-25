Chesterfield student accused of bring pocket knife to school
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A student at Robious Middle School is facing charges after police say he brought a pocket knife to school Wednesday, January 24.
It was reported that a 14-year-old boy was found to be in possession of a folding knife with a roughly 3.25-inch blade, police said.
The incident happened at 1:15 p.m., according to a police report.
No one was threatened or injured during the incident.
An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for possession of a weapon on school property and asked that a juvenile petition be issued.
A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face that charge. The name of the student has not been released because of his age.
