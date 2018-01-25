× Alert issued for missing Virginia senior

PLEASE SHARE: A Senior Alert has been issued for Barbara Y. Taylor. Taylor, 75, was last seen Wednesday at her home on Taylor Lane in Spotsylvania County.

“She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety,” according to Virginia State Police. “She may need medical attention.”

Taylor was described as a white female with blue eyes and white hair. She is 4 feet in height and weighs 80 pounds, police said.

She was last seen wearing a puffy, blue jacket, blue pajama pants and blue shoes.

If you see her, call 911 or #77 on a cell phone or Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 1-540-582-7115.