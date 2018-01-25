× Artifacts Roadshow & ACEing Autism

RICHMOND, Va. —

The Virginia War Memorial’s Artifacts Roadshow

Whether it’s an old uniform, cap or helmet; a flag or a sword – every piece of military memorabilia has a unique story, what’s yours? You can learn more about a military-related item at a free expert review at the annual Artifacts Roadshow, Saturday, January 27 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith and noted military memorabilia experts Robert House and Warren Shindle will be on hand in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center to personally review and offer their insights on the origin and history of military items from any era – from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam to today’s Global War on Terrorism. Admission to the Artifacts Roadshow is free as are the reviews. Donations to the non-profit Virginia War Memorial Foundation are appreciated. The Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street. For more information visit www.vawarmemorial.org or https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial/.

ACEing Autism

ACEing Autism is a national non-profit organization that brings recreational tennis programs to children on the autism spectrum. Virginia’s 2nd ACEing Autism program will launch in Richmond at the U-Turn Sports Performance Academy Sunday, 2101 Maywill Street, Richmond, http://www.u-turn.org/ January 28 at 3 pm. ACEing Autism is partnering with Commonwealth Autism to reach families throughout Richmond and Central Virginia. ACEing Autism is an “inclusive” tennis program that is designed for and primarily serves children and families with Autism. There is a $100 fee for the entire 6-week program and the specially designed tennis clinic will be offered every Sunday, January 28 through March 4, 2018. Court time is scheduled from 3-4:00pm for children of all ages. For more information visit http://aceingautism.org/locations/richmond-va/ or call 804-644-2357. Or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Aceingautism/