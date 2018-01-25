10 pounds of marijuana found in SUV during traffic stop; 2 arrested

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. — Two people have been arrested and face multiple drug charges after police say they discovered 10 pounds of marijuana in their SUV during a traffic stop.

The bust happened Thursday morning on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County.

“At 8:46 a.m., Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M. C. Forbes stopped a southbound 2018 Ford Escape for excessive speed,” said State Police in a Facebook post. “The Trooper’s radar recorded the vehicle traveling at 80 mph in the posted 70 mph zone on Interstate 81 at the 196.8 mile marker.”

During the traffic stop, police say the Trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper discovered 10 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Whitney Brooke Dudley, 23, of Roanoke, was charged with speeding, and possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Mahvasi Donta Fennell-Owens, 21, of Lexington, was charged with possession of Marijuana.

Police say further investigation revealed the Dudley and Fennel-Owens were traveling to Roanoke.

The two suspects were transported to the Rockbridge County Jail, where they were released on bond.