Win tickets to Lora M. Robins Speaker Series

Trauma is prevalent in the lives of our children. It affects learning, school performance, and behaviors. Traumatic stress can undermine the ability for children to form relationships, regulate their emotions, and impair their cognitive functions. As community leaders we need a deeper understanding and various perspectives on why our children are not thriving, the challenges they are facing and how we need to respond.

Join Leadership Metro Richmond and the Robins Foundation for a three-part series with nationally known thought leaders sharing their experiences, research and perspectives on Adverse Childhood Experiences and how we need to help our children heal and learn.

SESSION 1 – Wednesday, January 31 from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Trauma & Youth: Understanding the Impact of Trauma in Educational Development

Dr. Allison Sampson-Jackson, CEO of Integration Solutions, Inc.

Dr. Sampson-Jackson defines child traumatic stress, including types of traumatic stress that can exist among children, the impact of trauma on the developing brain across developmental stages, and behavioral manifestations related to traumatic experiences.

SESSION 2 – Wednesday, February 28 from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learnings from the Making of “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” and “Paper Tigers”

Mr. James Redford, Filmmaker; Co-Founder and Chair of the Redford Center

Mr. Redford will present stories and perspectives from his films that address the questions: What does it mean to be a trauma-informed school? How do you educate teens whose childhood experiences have left them with a brain and body ill-suited to learn? Keynote will be followed by a panel discussion including Mr. Redford and local experts.

SESSION 3 – Wednesday, March 21 from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

The Crisis of Urban Education

Dr. Christopher Emdin, Associate Professor and Associate Director of the Institute for Urban and Minority Education at Columbia University

Dr. Emdin lays out the current and ever-evolving sociopolitical and “in the trenches” landscape of urban education, outlines the reasons for our current national challenges, and offers research-based but often under-explored solutions. He explores the public/private battle in urban education, challenges of teacher training and recruitment, national policy, the newly developed common core learning standards, and new possibilities.