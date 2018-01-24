× Family Lifeline’s 13th annual CHOCOHOLIC

RICHMOND, Va. — Everyone loves chocolate and you can get your fill at Richmond’s favorite chocolate-filled fundraiser, Family Lifeline’s 13th annual CHOCOHOLIC. The event will be at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Wednesday, February 7th from 7-10 p.m. Proceeds from the event support the nonprofit’s work to provide families with the tools and resources needed to create a better future for themselves and their community.

Some of our area’s most renowned local chocolatiers, bakeries and specialty shops will be giving Richmonders the opportunity to sample dozens upon dozens of chocolates and desserts. Admission includes entry, entertainment, food, and drinks. For tickets and more information visit www.501auctions.com/CHOCOHOLIC/ or call (804) 249-5424.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is located at 200 North Boulevard, Richmond Va. 23220. Parking for the event is plentiful in the Museum’s parking deck and on the street. For more information, click here, http://vmfa.museum/visit/directions/.