Sisters open neighboring Brookland Park restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. — After changing gears on their original plan to open in an old auto repair shop up the street, a pair of sibling restaurateurs is betting the third time will be a charm for a Brookland Park property that’s seen a steady stream of food concepts come and go in recent years.

Dixie Bell’s Burger Bar, and its sister breakfast and brunch food truck Eggspress, are now open at 10 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The 48-seat restaurant opened Jan. 13.

Launched by sisters Kia and Kristin Player, the restaurant originally was supposed to take over a former body shop at 400 W. Brookland Park Blvd. But Kia Player said longer-than-expected repairs prompted the duo to change their location and move into the turnkey facility.

“It just made sense to move here,” she said. “We needed to get open.”

Prior to taking over the space, the 1,800-square-foot restaurant originally opened in June 2015 as Streetcar Café, a coffee shop that later would serve as a rentable events and meetings space.

