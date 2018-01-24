14-year-old kids missing since Tuesday believed to be together

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for two 14-year-old children considered runaways in Spotsylvania County.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office officials said Enrique Alexander Martinez-Barrientos and Lucy Clemons have been missing since Tuesday. Authorities believe the two may be together.

Martinez-Barrientos is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. He has black hair and grey eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Clemons is described as black female, 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown yes.

There was no word on what she was last seen wearing.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Deputy Marcia Curtis at 540-582-7115.

SHARE on SOCIAL MEDIA to SPREAD the WORD!