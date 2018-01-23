× Virginia ranks as the sixth most educated state in America, study says

RICHMOND, Va. — The Commonwealth of Virginia ranks as the sixth most educated state in America, according to a study by the personal-finance website WalletHub.

The site ranks Virginia fifth in “quality of education” and seventh in “educational attainment.”

To determine the most and least educated states, WalletHub gathered data from adults across the U.S. aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.

Virginia was also ranked fourth with the highest percentage of graduate or professional-degree holders.

The top five states on the list included: Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, Vermont, and Colorado.

For the full report, click here.