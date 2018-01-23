Va. babysitter found guilty after 4-year-old fatally shoots himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- An Orange County couple returned to court in connection to the death of a child killed inside their home on May 15, 2017. The child, Cole James Clark, was one of several children at a babysitter's home on Cecelia Lane in Orange when he somehow obtained a gun and shot himself.

Deputies, investigators and rescue personnel arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures without success and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heather Massey, 27, and Nicholas J. Stoia, 25, were charged with multiple counts of child abuse/neglect and reckless handling/leave loaded firearm endangering child under the age of 14. Stoia, who was not home at the time, was a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office recruit, according to officials. The gun involved in the incident was not a service weapon, investigators added.

Massey pleaded guilty to felony cruelty and injury to a child, and Stoia pleaded guilty to the amended charge of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. All other charges nolle prossed, according to Orange County Circuit court documents.

Both Massey and Stoia will be sentenced on April 19.