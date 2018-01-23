Man jailed for making threats on VRE train, attacking officer

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Rafael Alejandro Abreu, 35, was booked in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond Tuesday after a violent incident on a Virginia Railway Express (VRE) commuter train, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were alerted to a man making threats on VRE train 312 at about 7:30 a.m.

“The incident began when the subject boarded the commuter train at the Fredericksburg Station and continued as the train traveled to Leeland Road Station. Several witnesses heard the threats,” Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Vicinanzo said. “Train conductors contacted the Sheriff’s Office while at Leeland Road Station, and the train and platform were quickly evacuated. When the suspect attempted to get off the train, he attacked a law enforcement officer. He was subsequently taken into custody.”

Deputies and K-9 bomb-detecting units searched the train and parking lot for threats.

“The train went back to a VRE maintenance and storage facility in Spotsylvania County for further inspection and VRE train 314 was able to pick up the passengers at Leeland Road Station,” Vicinanzo said.

Abreu was arrested and later interviewed by Stafford detectives and the FBI. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and intent to intimidate the civilian population by compelling emergency evacuation of a means of mass transportation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

We're still waiting in the parking lot as a canine is inspecting the train after we we taken off the train. Other passengers said they heard a man on the train make threatening statements. pic.twitter.com/RsrA8owGzr — Sundra Hominik (@Shominik) January 23, 2018

One of the 2 bomb sniffing dogs that checked out my @VaRailXpress train this am after a passenger made threats and caused train to be evacuated. #NoVaCommute pic.twitter.com/FGoqNgtUkR — Sundra Hominik (@Shominik) January 23, 2018