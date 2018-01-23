× Police: Va. man asked young girls for nude pics over Snapchat

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he posed as a young boy and asked young girls for sexually explicit pictures.

The victims were from multiple states, including Virginia.

Police arrested Juan Aldair Mejia, 19, of Haymarket, January 20 after a months-long investigation.

A detective with the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was contacted in October to investigate a man asking for the inappropriate pictures over SnapChat.

During the investigation, detectives found that the individual said he was younger to get four victims, between the ages of 12 and 14, to send the photos.

All four victims were from different states: Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota and Virginia.

Mejia was arrested after a search warrant was executed at both his Haymarket home and his social media accounts.

The investigation is ongoing.