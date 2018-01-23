Go To BRIO and Enjoy Their New Seasonal Menu

RICHMOND, Va – Chef John Kibler from Brio Tuscan Grille stopped by the studio to give us a taste oftheir new seasonal menu now available until March 25th. Sea Scallop Risotto was on today’s “Virginia This Morning” menu.

https://www.brioitalian.com​

BRIO Tuscan Grille’s Sea Scallop Risotto

5 Scallops

2 ¼ tsp. Salt and Pepper Mix

1 scoop Whole Butter

2 scoops Risotto

2 oz. spoonful Ratatouille Vegetables

½ ea. 3 oz. spoonful Tomato Compote

4 oz. ladle Roasted Chicken Stock

¼ tsp. Salt and Pepper Mix

1 Tbsp. Parmesan Reggiano, grated

1 scoop Whole Butter

1 Tbsp. Basil, julienned

1 tsp. Red Pepper, brunoised

METHOD:

Season scallops with salt and pepper.

Heat butter in a sauté pan.

Add scallops and sear on both sides.

In a warm sauté pan, add risotto, vegetables and compote.

Stir to break up risotto.

Add roasted chicken stock.

Stir to combine and cook risotto.

Add salt and pepper, reggiano and whole butter.

Stir to incorporate.

Place in a torpedo plate.

Top with seared scallops.

Garnish with basil and red pepper.