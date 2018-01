RICHMOND, Va – Help your high schooler qualify for financial aid with free assistance from GRASP. GRASP advisors offer help filling out the FAFSA and scholarships. Program manager Jessica Horswell stopped by the studio today to tell us about an event they are hosting at the Richmond Main Public Library Saturday, 27th from 10am – 4pm at the Richmond Main Public Library. The event is free but call 804-527-7772 to make an appointment or go to http://www.grasp4va.com​