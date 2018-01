Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charlotte, NC - It might be hard for people who have known him his whole life to believe, but Chesterfield's Denny Hamlin is now one of NASCAR's elder statesmen, at the ripe old age of 37.

With the departure of Matt Kenseth, Hamlin is now the ranking driver at Joe Gibbs Racing. Sean Robertson caught up with him at the NASCAR Media Tour to see how he's adjusting to that role, and what his younger teammates are learning from him.