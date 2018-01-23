× Dallas Dance, former Richmond Public Schools consultant, indicted in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. — Dallas Dance, a former consultant for Richmond Public Schools and the former Superintendent of Baltimore County Schools, has been indicted on perjury charges in Maryland.

Dance was indicted Tuesday on four counts of perjury for allegedly failing to disclose nearly $150,000 of income he made for his consulting firm, according to CBS affiliate WJZ.

According to the indictment, Dance failed to report the outside income from Deliberate Excellence Consulting on his financial disclosures for 2012, 2013, and 2015.

Here’s a breakdown of what Dance allegedly failed to report, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Dance was hired as Baltimore County Schools superintendent in 2012, before resigning in April 2017.

Dance, who graduated from Armstrong High School, was also considered a possible candidate for Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools last year. In fact, he was hired as a consultant for Richmond Public Schools for two months, earning $25,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on February 12.