What you need to know about colorectal cancer

RICHMOND, Va. - Colon cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer. Nine out of ten colon cancer cases could be prevented or successfully treated with regular cancer screenings. Colon and Rectal Surgeon Dr. Jamie Bohl, from Massey Cancer Center, joined us in our studio to share more about the disease including preventative actions to take and treatment.

For more information you can visit www.masseycancercenter.org or call the Colon and Rectal Surgery Clinic: (804) 827-0045

