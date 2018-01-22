Sweet Cocktail Party

RICHMOND, Va – An indulgent night for a good cause! Join local chocolatiers, bakeries and specialty shops to benefit Family Lifeline at the 13th annual CHOCOHOLIC cocktail party. Amy Strite from Family Lifeline and Nick Zullo from Impact makers were in the studio to talk about the event. One of the participating vendors, Chocolatier Kelly Walker stopped by to showcase her dried fig creation.

Come on our and enjoy some sweetness Wednesday, February 7th from 7pm – 10pm at the VMFA. For morning information and to buy tickets go to http://www.familylifeline.org.

For more information on Chocolates by Kelly, visit her website http://www.chocolatesbykelly.com​.