Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. — A powerful storm system will bring a round of rain to the area on Tuesday, followed by cooler weather for the remainder of the week.

Strong wind shear and marginal moisture will result in a low-end threat for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging straight-line winds and a brief tornado or two.

This shear-dominant atmosphere is similar to the setup Friday, Jan. 12, when there were multiple tornado warnings after a week of extreme temperatures.

That night the first confirmed tornado of the year in the United States hit Amelia County.

The best timing and location for severe weather will be roughly along and east of Interstate 95 between 8 and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Cooler air will spill into the region Wednesday and Thursday, with highs staying in the 40s in many locations Thursday. Southerly flow will return to the area Friday through the weekend ahead of another strong storm system.

Rain appears likely again by Sunday.

