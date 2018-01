× Richmond school bus carrying 10 kids struck in head-on collision

RICHMOND, Va. — A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Belt Boulevard.

The call came in at 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to Richmond Police.

According to police, the investigation indicates one of the drivers struck bus head on.

There were 10 students on board at the time.

Police could no confirm if there were any injuries.