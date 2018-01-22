× Police identify man found dead in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the victim in a death investigation in a South Richmond neighborhood.

The incident happened on the night of Saturday, January 20 in the Hioaks neighborhood. Officers received a call for a person down in the 300 block of Grey Birch Drive around 9:16 p.m.

Aaron L. Cosby, 25, of the 1300 block of Coalter Street, was found at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

37.506287 -77.516547