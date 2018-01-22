Pedestrian struck by car on West Broad Street in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on West Broad Street in Henrico County.

Police said the incident happened around 9:08 p.m. in the 8000 block of West Broad St.

The victim was transported to local hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene of the crash.

The 8000 Block of W Broad St. between Hungry Springs and Parham Roads are blocked off due to the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.