West End pedestrian killed on West Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on West Broad Street in Henrico County Monday night has died, according to Henrico Police. The incident happened along the 8000 block of West Broad St., just east of Parham Road, at about 9:08 p.m.

The driver who hit the pedestrian stopped at the scene following the crash.

The 8000 Block of W Broad Street, between Hungry Spring Road and Parham Road, was blocked off while police investigated the incident.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.