Nick’s Produce & International Food Market open on Westwood

RICHMOND, Va. — A former longtime downtown deli has reopened in the West End, sans sandwiches.

Nick’s Produce & International Food Market opened its new location Jan. 18 at 2413 Westwood Ave.

The family business, which has roots in Richmond dating back to the 1950s and is run by brothers Manuel Mouris and Philip Mourtzakis, operated for more than 30 years at 400 W. Broad St. before selling the building for $1.1 million in June.

Months later, Nick’s bought its new home for $530,000. It closed for business on Broad Street for the move Dec. 23.

At the downtown location, Nick’s sold deli subs, sandwiches and salads along with its retail and wholesale items such as bulk olive oil, tinned tomatoes and wine. But prepared foods are no longer on the menu at the new spot.

“We still sell deli meats and cheeses by the pound,” Mouris said.

