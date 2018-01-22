Missing pregnant woman from Alabama last seen in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A missing pregnant woman from Alabama was last seen in Richmond two weeks ago.

Sharmika L. Doyle, 34, was last seen on Wednesday, January 10 at the Greyhound Bus Station, located at 2910 N Boulevard, waiting to board a bus to New York.

She did not arrive in New York, according to Greyhound.

Doyle is described as a black woman with a medium complexion, brown hair and eyes, approximately 5’1” tall and 130 pounds.

Police say Doyle is eight months pregnant and suffers from multiple medical conditions and she may be without her medication.

Anyone who sees Sharmika Doyle or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

37.571874 -77.465700